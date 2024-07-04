Black Stars set for AFCON 2025 qualifiers challenge

The road to Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 is clear for Ghana's Black Stars, with the qualifiers kicking off in September 2024.

The draw, held on July 4th in Johannesburg, South Africa, has placed Ghana in Group F.

Ghana's Group F Opponents:

Sudan: Coached by familiar foe Kwesi Appiah, Sudan presents a test for the Black Stars.

Angola: A familiar face from the 2023 qualifiers, Ghana will look to repeat past success.

Niger: A new challenger adds intrigue to the group stage.

Ghana's Quest for Glory:

The Black Stars haven't lifted the AFCON trophy since 1982, and their burning desire to end that drought is fueling their preparations and hopes. Every match is a step towards their ultimate goal - continental glory.

Excitement Builds for Qualifiers:

With the groups set and the stakes high, fans and players can't wait for the qualifiers to begin.

This is Ghana's chance to prove their mettle and book a ticket to the tournament held in Morocco from December 2025 to January 2026.