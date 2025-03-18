Black Stars set for full squad training on Tuesday ahead of Chad and Madagascar clashes

Ghana's Black Stars will have a full squad for their second day of training as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

The team opened camp on Monday with only nine players taking part in a session that focused on fieldwork, including shooting drills, passing exercises, and stretching.

Goalkeepers Benjamin Asare, Joseph Wollacott, and Lawrence Ati-Zigi, along with Gideon Mensah, Kamaradini Mamudu, Razak Simpson, Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Salisu, and Kamaldeen Sulemana, trained.

The rest of the squad has arrived at the team hotel and will join Tuesday evening’s training session, which will be closed to the media and fans initially but open to the public towards the end.

Ghana will face Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, before travelling to Morocco for their Group I clash with Madagascar on Monday, March 24, 2025.

The Black Stars currently sit on nine points from four matches, level with Comoros at the top of Group I. Their qualifying campaign started with a 1-0 win over Madagascar but was followed by a defeat to Comoros. They recovered with back-to-back victories over Mali and the Central African Republic in June last year.

By Enoch Fiifi Forson