Black Stars set to camp in Kumasi as GFA and Sports Ministry reconsider South Africa plans

The Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Youth and Sports are set to reconsider the decision of the Black Stars camping in South Africa ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The FA and the Ministry have been heavily criticised for picking Johannesburg as the team's base for preparations ahead of the tournament in neighbouring Ivory Coast.

While some section of the public claim the weather variations should be considered, others believe camping close to the host nation will be cost effective.

According to information reaching GHANASoccernet, the FA and the Ministry will be holding a meeting over the camping decision with Kumasi favoured as the best option.

The Black Stars will now face Namibia instead of Botswana in an AFCON friendly in Ghana before leaving for Ivory Coast.

Coach Chris Hughton will open camp on December 31 as the four-time African champions prepare to end the forty-year wait for the title.

Ghana have been drawn in Group B alongside North Africans Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.