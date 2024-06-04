Black Stars set to depart for Bamako on Tuesday for crucial match against Mali

The Black Stars will depart Accra for Bamako on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, for their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Mali.

Otto Addo’s men have been training in Accra for the past four days in preparation for the crucial game.

The match will be played at the Stade du 26 Mars on Thursday, with kickoff at 7 pm local time.

The Black Stars aim to rebound from their lacklustre start to the qualifiers, having secured a 1-0 win over Madagascar and suffered a 1-0 loss to Comoros in November last year.

They enter the game seeking their first win in five matches across all competitions, having recorded two defeats and three draws.

Following the match against Mali, the Black Stars will face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.

A win in these two games will revive Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.