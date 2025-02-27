Black Stars: Shilla Illiasu fears potential captaincy change may cause division

Former Black Stars defender Illiasu Shilla has expressed concerns that a potential captaincy change in the national team could lead to division within the squad.

Reports suggest that Jordan Ayew may replace Thomas Partey as captain ahead of the March World Cup qualifiers.

Shilla noted that both Ayew and Partey have their own close-knit groups within the team, and the transition of the captain's armband could create tension.

"For the old players, our fear and our worry is that if care is not taken, it will come to a time that the team will be divided into two," he said.

Shilla questioned the timing of the decision, asking, "Why now?" He wondered if the change was due to Ghana's failure to qualify for the AFCON, and noted that Partey has captained the team in crucial games.

Shilla urged Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to exercise caution, stating, "We just have to be very careful... when you look at the game itself, you know, you can't compare Jordan to Partey in terms of experience."

Ghana's World Cup qualifying campaign resumes in March, and these developments add intrigue to the team's preparations.