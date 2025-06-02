Black Stars: 'Some of the boys used their chances really well' – Otto Addo after Unity Cup

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has praised the performance of several players who featured in Ghana’s 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday.

The former Dortmund assistant coach said the players seized the opportunity to impress ahead of future national team call-ups.

The match, which secured third place for Ghana in the 2025 Unity Cup, saw the team put on a dominant display in London.

"We got a lot of answers [on some players]. It's always good to also look to the future, and I think some of the boys used their chances â€” they did really, really well," Addo said after the game.

“Surely, we will continue to observe them.”

The Black Stars were in control from the outset, with Jordan Ayew opening the scoring in the sixth minute with a curling effort from outside the box.

Defender Razak Simpson, recovering from a difficult outing against Nigeria, made amends by heading home his first international goal five minutes later.

Mohammed Fuseini, starting his first game, added a third in the 42nd minute with a composed finish, before Lawrence Agyekum sealed the win shortly before the hour mark with his first goal for Ghana.

The match also saw debuts for Abdul Aziz Issah and Christopher Bonsu, while Felix Afena-Gyan returned to the side after a long absence.

Ghana now turns attention to September’s World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.