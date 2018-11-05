Black Stars squad for Ethiopia AFCON qualifier to be named this week

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will reveal his squad for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia this week.

The major talking point will be about the return of the Ayew brothers Andre and Jordan since September 2017.

Appiah is expected to retain captain Asamoah Gyan in his squad after the Kayserispor striker scored his first goal of the season last week in a Cup match.

Regulars abroad like Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah, John Boye, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom and Nana Amponsah are to be invited barring injuries.

The Black Stars want a return to winning ways after last month's double header against Sierra Leone due to a FIFA ban on the latter.

Ghana will travel to Addis Ababa to face the Walias on 18 November, 2018 needing a win to revive their qualifying campaign.

The Black Stars are in third place in Group H; four points behind leaders Kenya who have seven but have played two matches less.