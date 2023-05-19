Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo to miss AFCON qualifiers due to injury

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo will miss next month's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers due to a significant injury that will also see him miss the remainder of the season.

The 23-year-old forward sustained the injury during his cameo appearance in Bournemouth's Premier League match against Chelsea last week, which ended in a 3-1 defeat for his team.

Semenyo, who joined Bournemouth in the winter transfer window after an impressive spell with Bristol City, has made 11 appearances for his new club and scored his debut goal in a 4-1 victory over Leeds United. However, his promising season has now come to an unfortunate end.

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil confirmed the news in a pre-match interview, expressing his disappointment over Semenyo's injury.

O'Neil said, "Antoine [Semenyo] has had surgery so he will be out until next season. We're hopeful he gets back and can have a decent little spell with the team before the season starts, but it will depend on how quickly he recovers. Everything went well, and we're hoping he has a speedy recovery because he can be a big help again for us next season."

Semenyo's switch in nationality to play for Ghana last year means he did not start the AFCON qualifiers. However, he made an impact by scoring the crucial winning goal in Ghana's narrow 1-0 victory over Angola in Kumasi last month.

Ghana will conclude the qualifiers by facing Madagascar and the Central African Republic, with hopes of finishing as winners of Group E. Black Stars need a point in their remaining games to secure qualification to Ivory Coast.