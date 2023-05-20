GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Black Stars striker Inaki Williams hits double figures as Bilbao beat Celta

Published on: 20 May 2023
El delantero del Athletic de Bilbao Iñaki Williams celebra su gol, primero ante la UD Almería, durante el encuentro de la jornada 7 de LaLiga Santander que el Athletic Club de Bilbao y la UD Almería disputan en el estadio de San Mamés, en Bilbao. EFE/ Luis Tejido

Ghana forward Inaki Williams made a significant impact as Athletic Bilbao secured a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo in a La Liga clash.

The 28-year-old played a key role in Bilbao's success, finding the back of the net and playing for 83 minutes.

Williams wasted no time in making his mark, opening the scoring just five minutes into the game.

He capitalised on a pass from Oscar de Marcos to give Bilbao an early lead. With this goal, the home team headed into halftime with a one-goal advantage.

Celta Vigo, however, fought back in the second half and equalized through Jorgen Strand Larsen in the 50th minute.

Nonetheless, Bilbao quickly responded, with Ale Berenguer finding the net just four minutes later to secure the victory for the home side at the San Mames stadium.

With this latest goal, Inaki Williams has now reached a total of 10 La Liga goals in 33 appearances, along with three assists.

