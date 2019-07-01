GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Black Stars striker William Owusu joins United Arab Emirates outfit Ajman FC on a free transfer

Published on: 01 July 2019
Black Stars striker William Owusu joins United Arab Emirates outfit Ajman FC on a free transfer
William Owusu

Ghana striker William Owusu has joined United Arab Emirates outfit Ajman FC on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old was available as a free agent after ending his contract with Belgian side Antwerp where he spent four years.

Owusu arrived in Belgium in 2007 where he joined the youth team of Anderlecht.

A year later, he was recruited by Sporting Portugal and had loan spells at Real Sport Club and Gil Vincente.

Owusu returned to Belgium and then signed for Cercle Brugge (2010-2011) and then to Westerlo (2011-2013).

Last season, he scored 7 goals and provided 2 assists in 33 games in the Jupiler Pro League.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments