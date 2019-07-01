Black Stars striker William Owusu joins United Arab Emirates outfit Ajman FC on a free transfer

Ghana striker William Owusu has joined United Arab Emirates outfit Ajman FC on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old was available as a free agent after ending his contract with Belgian side Antwerp where he spent four years.

Owusu arrived in Belgium in 2007 where he joined the youth team of Anderlecht.

A year later, he was recruited by Sporting Portugal and had loan spells at Real Sport Club and Gil Vincente.

Owusu returned to Belgium and then signed for Cercle Brugge (2010-2011) and then to Westerlo (2011-2013).

Last season, he scored 7 goals and provided 2 assists in 33 games in the Jupiler Pro League.