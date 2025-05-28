Black Stars, Super Eagles reignite fierce rivalry in Unity Cup semi-final clash

Ghana’s Black Stars are set to battle long-time rivals Nigeria in the semi-finals of the 2025 Unity Cup on Wednesday night at the GTech Community Stadium in London.

The match rekindles one of Africa’s fiercest football rivalries, with both sides eyeing a spot in Saturday’s final against Jamaica.

This encounter comes three years after Ghana edged Nigeria on away goals to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a result that still lingers in the minds of many Super Eagles fans. With pride and progress at stake, Wednesday’s clash promises to be intense.

Coach Otto Addo will lead a youthful Ghana squad, missing key figures such as Mohammed Kudus, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Thomas Partey, and Inaki Williams.

The Black Stars, however, will be buoyed by their recent World Cup qualifying wins over Chad and Madagascar, and will look to avenge a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria from March last year.

Jordan Ayew is expected to anchor a team that blends experience and fresh talent. At the same time, Nigeria enter the tie with stars like Wilfried Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, and Stanley Nwabali. The Super Eagles will be without Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman but remain a formidable force.

With 56 past meetings, the “Jollof Derby” is always fiercely contested. Ghana leads the all-time record with 22 wins to Nigeria’s 13, with 21 matches ending in draws. However, Nigeria has claimed victory in three of the last five encounters, including a CHAN qualifier in Uyo.

Kick-off is at 19:45 GMT at Brentford’s GTech Community Stadium. A place in the final and regional bragging rights are on the line.