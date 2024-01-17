Black Stars supporters in Ivory Coast receive $400 each after threatening to boycott Egypt game

Fans of the senior national team, the Black Stars, currently in Ivory Coast have reportedly received $400 each after threatening to boycott the rest of Ghana's games.

According to reports from Abidjan, the fans were left stranded following their arrival in Ivory Coast to support the Black Stars.

Over 400 supporters were transported to the neighbouring country by the Sports Ministry, with the intention of backing the national team to success.

However, after the 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde on Sunday, fans have become frustrated by their living conditions in Abidjan.

A select side from the Sports Ministry are expected to arrive in Core d'Ivoire on Thursday to meet the fans of the Black Stars.

“I am particularly when I heard that the traditional team of supporters who will always travel with the team across the globe, the main supporters union, are also as we speak part of the people that are stranded. Well I deem it speculative for now but I will be there to get all the details," said Wisdom Kobena Woyome, ranking member of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Parliamentary Select Committee, to Citi Sports.

Ghana will train later today for their game against Egypt on Thursday.