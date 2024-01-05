Black Stars surprise when they are underrated - Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah states ahead of AFCON 2023

Former Ghana national football team coach, Kwesi Appiah, has offered his insights on Ghana's prospects in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), highlighting the team's tendency to perform exceptionally well when underrated.

Appiah's comments come amid criticism of the Black Stars' recent performances, as they enter the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast with a record of disappointing results.

Despite the skepticism, Appiah remains optimistic about the team's potential under the current leadership of coach Chris Hughton, believing they can defy expectations and surprise many.

Reflecting on Ghanaians' tendency to underrate the national team, Appiah emphasised that such underestimations often lead to the Black Stars delivering unexpected performances. Drawing from historical instances where the team surpassed expectations, he expressed confidence in their capabilities, suggesting they could perform exceptionally well and potentially reach the final.

“You see, sometimes when Ghanaians underrate the team, that is when the team surprises Ghana. And it’s happened so many times,” stated the now-Sudan coach during an interview on Joy News. “Looking at the quality of the players, I think they can perform very well. I believe they can get to the final.”

As the Black Stars prepare for their group stage campaign, beginning against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, Appiah's belief in the team's capacity to excel adds a positive perspective.

The subsequent group matches will see Ghana facing off against record champions Egypt and Mozambique. The Black Stars aim to make a significant impact in the AFCON 2023 tournament, and Appiah's confidence provides an encouraging narrative for their journey.

Meanwhile, the tournament kicks off on Saturday, January 13 and end on February 11, 2024.