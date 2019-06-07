Black Stars take on Namibia on Sunday

The Black Stars of Ghana will take on Namibia in their first international friendly game as part of preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Sunday June 9.

The Black Stars are currently in Abu Dhabi, fine-tuning their preparations for the tournament.

All the players invited have reported to camp with MLS based stars Ebenezer Ofori and Jonathan Mensah being the last players to arrive in camp.

Meanwhile, Saint Gallen star Musah Nuhu has been ruled out of the tournament after picking an injury in camp on Wednesday during training.

News from the camp indicates that the player has been called back by his club for further assessment of the injury and he will be accompanied by Dr Patrick Ofori.

Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah will also get to see his players compete for a slot in the final squad in the friendly game against Namibia on Sunday.

Appiah is expected to name his final 23-man squad for the tournament after the friendly.

The Black Stars will take on South Africa in their second friendly game to be played four days later.

The Black Stars will begin their campaign against Benin on June 25, 2019 at the Ismaili Sports Stadium.

Below is the provisional 29-man squad for the tournament.

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa, Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Defenders

John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffeinham, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belguim), Nuhu Musa (St Gallen, Switzerland), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey), and Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak, Ghana)

Midfielders

Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionle, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (New York FC, USA), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Yaw Yeboah (Numancia, Spain), Abdul Fatawu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Strikers

Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Abdul Majeed Waris ( Nantes, France), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey) and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain).