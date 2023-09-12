Black Stars target win against less-fancied Liberia in friendly today

Black Stars set to face Liberia in a friendly match today at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

This match comes on the heels of the Black Stars' recent triumph over the Central African Republic, securing their place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

While Liberia did not qualify for the AFCON, they cannot be underestimated, as they are determined to claim a memorable victory against Ghana.

Ghana have historically dominated this fixture, with eight wins out of 19 matches. However, Liberia secured a surprise 2-0 victory in their last encounter, a friendly held in Monrovia.

Black Stars, under the guidance of head coach Chris Hughton, are looking to maintain their winning form and boost their confidence.

The friendly against Liberia is seen as an essential part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which commence in November.

The match will be officiated by Togolese Referee Attiogbe Komlan Attisso, with compatriots Adiwotso Komlan Domenyo and Ourotou Tsamola Wassiou assisting. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 GMT.