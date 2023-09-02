Black Stars team doctor explains Kamaldeen Sulemana exclusion from squad to face CAR

Black Stars team doctor, Dr. Prince Pambo, has provided insight into the exclusion of Southampton attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana from the squad set to face the Central African Republic on September 7 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Sulemana's absence from Chris Hughton's 25-man squad raised questions, and Dr. Pambo has clarified the situation.

“The winger had a hamstring injury sometime in July. He is currently running and doing field or ball work but has yet to join team training. Club Doctors predict he should be returning to play in a couple of weeks,” he said.

Ghana currently hold the top position in their qualifying group. However, a defeat against CAR, who are also vying for qualification, could potentially result in Ghana's unexpected elimination from the competition.