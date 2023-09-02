Black Stars team doctor sheds light on Majeed Ashimeru absence from the squad

Black Stars medical head Dr. Prince Pambo has provided an update on midfielder Majeed Ashimeru following his absence in the squad list for the clash against the Central African Republic.

Ghana will take on the Central African Republic on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in the final round of the 2023 Africa Cup Cup Nations qualifiers.

Head coach Chris Hughton announced a 24-man squad for the upcoming match and conspicuously missing is Ashimeru.

The RSC Anderlecht midfielder has been out of action with a hamstring injury he sustained during training.

He has played only match in the Belgian Pro League since the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign when he featured against Union SG.

"Majeed Ashimeru picked up a hamstring injury early August during training and is likely to be out for a couple of weeks," Dr. Pambo said as quoted by the Ghana FA media.