Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow accuses 3FM of deliberately setting him up for criticism

Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow has accused 3FM of deliberately setting him up for unwarranted criticism after his recent interview with them.

Shardow clarified that his statements were taken out of context, leading to backlash and misconceptions.

During the interview, Shardow discussed the possibility of Ghana benefiting from having Otto Addo in charge, as he could learn from his mistakes during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Ghana faced a disappointing group stage exit.

However, he also acknowledged that the Black Stars are currently in capable hands under the guidance of Chris Hughton, who previously served as Otto Addo's technical advisor.

The controversy arose when 3FM posted a partial segment of the interview, focusing solely on Addo and omitting any mention of Hughton.

This selective sharing of the interview sparked criticism for Shardow. However, the media house later released the full video to provide the complete context of Shardow's statements.

Expressing his frustration over the incident in an interview with Kessben FM, Shardow lamented the trend of taking portions of interviews out of context and sharing them, leading to misunderstandings and misinterpretations. He urged 3FM to come forward and address the situation to clarify his remarks.

He clarified, "I went there for a 2-hour interview and we talked about the changes at the technical team. I said that if he (Otto Addo) had stayed, it would have been beneficial, considering the fact that he went to the World Cup and could have learned from his mistakes. Nonetheless, we are fortunate because Chris Hughton, who is now in charge, was also part of the technical team."

Shardow emphasised that the release of the full version of the interview would have given people a clearer understanding of his statements, preventing any misconceptions or unwarranted criticisms.

As the Black Stars team manager, he remains committed to supporting the team under Chris Hughton's leadership and looks forward to a successful future.