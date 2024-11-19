Black Stars Team Manager Ameenu Shardow defends Otto Addo’s leadership amid criticism

Ghana’s Black Stars team manager, Ameenu Shardow has offered a strong defence of Otto Addo’s coaching performance, suggesting that while results have been disappointing, the team’s overall performances have shown progress.

This follows Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, ending a 20-year run.

Shardow stated that Addo, despite being labelled inexperienced, had already proven his capabilities by leading Ghana to an unexpected victory in Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, revving the country's hopes of going to the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Shardow pointed out that results alone should not determine a coach’s future. "This same inexperienced person started very well, went to Mali when nobody expected us and won in Mali. His first games were against Nigeria and Uganda and he didn’t win them, was that a new-bond syndrome?" Shardow asked.

He drew comparisons, referencing the examples of coaches in the Premier League, like Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, who were given time despite slow starts.

"If you look at the parameters, you don’t go looking at results only," he said, stressing that leadership should consider more than just outcomes.

Shardow maintained that Addo had done enough to earn Ghana’s qualification, and pointed out that had the team been judged purely on performance, Ghana would have topped the group.

"If we are going to be honest and factual to happenings, Ghana was supposed to top the group if we are only looking at the performance," he concluded.