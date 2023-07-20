Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow explains Otto Addo comments, claims he was 'misquoted'

Team manager of the Black Stars, Ameenu Shardow has revealed that his comments about former Ghana coach Otto Addo was mispresented, opening him up for criticisms.

Ameenu Shardow blamed 3FM for putting out only part of the interview which gave him out for public slander rather posting his full comments.

According to a video posted on social media by 3 Sports, Mr Shardow claimed Otto Addo would have improved the Black Stars following their recent struggles.

“There is a trend now, after speaking, a portion will be taken out and shared. I would have loved for you to call the producers of 3FM to also come clear about this," he told Kessben FM.

”What happened? I went there for 2 hours interview and we talked about the changes at the technical team. I said that if he (Otoo Addo) had stayed it would have helped considering the fact that he went to the world cup and would have corrected his faults but nonetheless we are lucky because Chris Hughton who is now in charge was also part of the technical team.

He continued: ”But unfortunately, the videos that came out it’s only a part of the interview. If the full version had come out people would have gotten a clearer understanding.

”It is quite painful. That’s why sometimes when we are called for interviews some of us drag our feet. I have called them (3FM) and they have now released the full version.

”I did not say I miss him (Otto Addo). What I said was in relation to continuity.

”My bosses were concerned and they wanted to examine the facts of the Issue. Chris Hughton did not call me over that. I reported it to him and he understands. He is not interested in that.”