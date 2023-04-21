Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow initially opposed Kurt Okraku's GFA presidency bid

Black Stars team manager, Ameenu Shardow, has revealed that he was initially opposed to Kurt Okraku's bid for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidency in 2019.

In an interview with Untoldstories TV GH, Shardow explained that he was concerned about Okraku leaving Dreams FC to pursue his ambition of leading Ghana football.

"I didn't like the idea because I didn't want to put myself in the position where a beloved person, someone you love will always be criticised, insulted because of that high office," Shardow said. "But he told me you know, man needs to grow and in that journey, they will face some of these obstacles but you need to move on to effect change."

Shardow also expressed concern about the negative backlash that often comes with holding a high office such as the FA presidency. Despite his initial reservations, Okraku won the FA election in October 2019, defeating Gerige Afriyie, Fred Pappoe, and Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Okraku has since been leading the Ghana Football Association with the aim of bringing positive change to the football community in Ghana. He has been involved in several initiatives to improve the standard of the game in the country, including the launch of a new domestic football competition.

The GFA president's efforts have also earned him praise from international football bodies such as FIFA and CAF. Okraku's leadership has been described as transformative, with several stakeholders lauding his vision for the future of Ghana football.