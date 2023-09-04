Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow opens up on relationship with coach Chris Hughton

Team manager of the Black Stars Ameenu Shardow has cleared the air on his relationship with coach Chris Hughton describing it as a good one.

Shardow's relationship with Hughton had been questioned recently after the former’s interview on 3 FM seemed to imply he preferred to have former coach Otto Addo in charge of the team at the expense of Hughton.

In further interviews, the Team Manager elaborated on his remarks, making it clear that he meant to convey continuity for the Black Stars after Addo led Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

However, Shardow revealed in an interview with Citi Sports that, his relationship with the former Newcastle United manager is, “Very good. Very good. In fact, I had discussions with him, he is in town. I had discussions with him. Like I said, he was concerned, per what was being reported, he was very very concerned so he called me into a meeting and then I let the facts bare to him.”

Meanwhile Ghana on September 7, will play Central African Republic (CAR) at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi in an encounter in which Ghana needs to win or draw to qualify for the 2023 AFCON.

Ahead of the game, Chris Hughton revealed his team to face their opponents in the crucial encounter with important players like Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, and Mohammed Salisu all absent due to injuries.