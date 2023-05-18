Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow slams Supporters Union president's campaign

The Black Stars Team Manager, Ameenu Shardow, has strongly criticised Abraham Boakye, President of the Ghana Supporters Union, for his recent campaign against the Black Stars following the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Shardow expressed disappointment in Boakye's approach, stating that it did not contribute positively to the team.

In an interview with Angel TV, Shardow described Boakye's campaign as "lame" and emphasised the importance of expressing grievances in a constructive manner.

He expressed his anger towards Boakye, highlighting an incident where Boakye had hugged Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), after the Black Stars' victory against Angola. Shardow believed that such contradictory actions undermined the credibility of Boakye's campaign.

While acknowledging that genuine concerns may exist, Shardow cautioned against the unintended consequences that such campaigns could have. He stressed the need for people to reconsider their comments and actions, as they can affect the players' morale.

He said, "People who speak ill of the Black Stars should have a second thought that such comments affect the psyche of the players and the ultimate agenda should be about the Black Stars."

When asked about his objectives for the team, Shardow highlighted the importance of improving communication and conduct around the team.

He acknowledged that the negative perception surrounding the team is influenced by the way information is communicated. Shardow expressed his commitment to providing accurate and factual information to rebuild the love and support for the Black Stars.