Black Stars team manager silent on Andre Ayew's inclusion for CAR match

Team Manager of the Black Stars, Ameenu Shardow, remains tight-lipped when questioned about the inclusion of Captain Andre Ayew in Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Central African Republic.

This uncertainty arises as Ayew currently finds himself without a club, and reports suggest he may be included in the squad, eliciting mixed reactions.

In an interview addressing the delay in the squad's release, Shardow distanced himself from reports speculating that Andre Ayew's free-agent status would influence his call-up. Shardow emphasized that he cannot speak on behalf of the head coach, Chris Hughton, and, therefore, is unable to provide a direct answer regarding Ayew's inclusion.

"I can't answer for the coach. Unfortunately, I am not able to give you a direct answer," Shardow stated during the interview with Citi Sports. He added, "It is a preserve of the (head) coach; when the list comes out, it will give a clear direction of what the coach is trying to do."

Ghana need just a single point in their upcoming match in Kumasi against the Central African Republic to secure qualification for next year's AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast.