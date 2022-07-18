Black Stars technical advisor Chris Hughton monitoring players in England

Chris Hughton, the technical advisor for the Black Stars, has revealed that he is monitoring players in England and elsewhere ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana are attempting to assemble the best squad possible for the tournament in Qatar.

There have already been some impressive additions, with Mohammed Salisu, Inaki Williams, and Tariq Lamptey all deciding to commit to the Black Stars. And, according to Hughton, more additions are possible.

“Some of the players I would have been less familiar with but my experience helped and dressing rooms are more or less the same wherever you go,” he told the Sun.

Following the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac, the former Ireland international of Ghanaian descent was appointed as the Black Stars' technical advisor in March.

He helped Otto Addo and his assistants qualify for the World Cup at the expense of Nigeria.

In May, Ghana Football Association decided to hand Hughton and other technical team members with permanent contracts which expires after the World Cup.