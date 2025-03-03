Black Stars technical advisor Schafer assures players of support amid club vs. country dilemma

Winfried Schafer has assured Black Stars players of full support as they navigate club versus country challenges ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The German tactician acknowledged the difficulties national teams face in securing players for international duty, citing his experience as Jamaica’s coach.

“Clubs worry about their players going away for weeks, but we must reassure them that Ghana provides top facilities and care,” he said.

Schafer praised head coach Otto Addo’s efforts in personally engaging players across Europe, a move he believes fosters trust.

“Otto visiting players in France, Holland, and England is a great step. It shows them we care beyond just call-ups,” he added.

The former Cameroon coach insists that creating a positive environment will be key to Ghana’s success.

“Players must be happy when they come here. Good pitches, good facilities, and a strong support system will make them eager to fight for Ghana.”