Black Stars technical team working to form a good team ahead of CAR clash - Harrison Addo

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has disclosed that the Black Stars' technical staff are working assiduously to select a strong squad for the match against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against CAR on September 7 at Baba Yara Stadium has Ghana's technical team feeling confident in their final squad, led by Chris Hughton with assistance from George Boateng and Didi Dramani.

With extensive scouting efforts both locally and across Europe, Harrison Addo is sure they will settle on the best players for the crucial upcoming match.

“The technical team is working. For most people, it’s when the list comes out that they think the coaches have started work. They’ve been working. It’s a constant communication with the players," he told Citi Sports.

“They’ve been monitoring them and they’ve been following them. Both Didi and George Boateng, and then Chris himself. He’s been going around the players, talking to them, has been engaging with their medical teams and coaches as well.

“And so, when the date for the squad is to be announced is due, you see the work they’ve done at the background coming to the fore, and then we’ll proceed from," he added.

Ghana is leading Group E in the AFCON qualifiers with 9 points. Angola follows in second with 8 points, while the Central African Republic holds third place with 7 points. Madagascar, who has been eliminated, sits at the bottom with 2 points.

The Black Stars need a draw or a win to secure a place in the tournament hosted in Ivory Coast next year.