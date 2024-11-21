Black Stars: The coach is always sacrificed anytime there is trouble – Nana Akomea

Former Okaikwei South MP Nana Akomea has bemoaned the tradition of sacking coaches whenever the Black Stars underperform.

The Kurt Okraku-led Ghana Football Association is now working with its fifth coach since taking over the governance of Ghana football, including a second stint for Otto Addo.

Many are calling for Otto Addo to be relieved of his duties after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 21 years.

The Ghana Football Association is set to make a final decision on Otto Addo’s future on November 27, 2024, following a deadlock in Wednesday’s review meeting. The Executive Council failed to reach a consensus on whether or not to part ways with the coach.

"Any sign of trouble, we change the coach to bring in another coach and then we get into trouble again,” Nana Akomea told Joy FM.

"So I believe we should maintain the coach to lead us into the qualifiers. If that one too, we end the cycle without qualification, then we can take a decision."

Ghana is set to face Chad and Madagascar in rounds five and six of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which the Black Stars must win to keep their hopes of qualifying in their own hands.

Currently, Ghana sits joint-top of Group I with nine points from four games, including three wins and one defeat. Two of those wins came under Otto Addo, his only victories in his second stint as coach.