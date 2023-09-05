Black Stars to arrive in Kumasi on Tuesday for crucial AFCON qualifier

Black Stars are scheduled to arrive in Kumasi later today to continue their preparations for the crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The team began their training sessions on Monday in Accra, with 12 players participating in the initial session. However, the squad size increased on Tuesday morning, with 23 players training.

The only two players yet to report to the camp are goalkeeper Richard Ofori and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew. Nevertheless, they are expected to join the team before they depart for Kumasi.

In Kumasi, the Black Stars will hold at least two training sessions at the Baba Yara Stadium as they gear up for their important clash against CAR. The Ghanaian team requires just a draw to secure their spot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Ivory Coast.

Expectations are high as Black Stars ready themselves for this crucial fixture, with the hopes of a nation riding on their performance.