Black Stars to begin camping in Nairobi on Tuesday

The Black Stars of Ghana will start camping today in Kenya, Nairobi ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Walias of Ethiopia.

The West African giants will play as guests to the Walias of Ethiopia at the Addis Ababa Stadium on Sunday, November 18 in the sixth game of Group F.

All 20-invited players called up for the match with exception of Kwadwo Asamoah, who has been excused through injury, will converge in the Eastern African nation before leaving for Addis Ababa for the games on Sunday.

Coach Kwasi Appiah and his two assistants, Ibrahim Tanko and Maxwell Konadu as well as technical cordinator Stephen Appiah, Goalkeepers trainer Richard Kingston and the other members left Accra for Kenya on Monday evening.

Andre Ayew and his younger brother Jordan Ayew are making a return to the team for the first time in over a year.

Captain Asamoah Gyan is expected to lead the side despite his lack of game time at club side Kayserispor.

Below is the squad-list;

Goalkeepers:

Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France)

Defenders:

Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) John Boye (FC Metz, France) Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA) Kassim Nuhu (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders:

Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Afriyie Acquah (Empoli,Italy) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Majeed Ashimeru (St. Gallen, Switzerland)

Forwards:

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England) Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey) Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France) Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain)