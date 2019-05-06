Black Stars to begin non-residential camping on May 27 ahead of 2019 AFCON

The Black Stars are reported to begin non-residential camping on 27th May, 2019, ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana are seeking to end their 37-year wait for continental success, having won their last title in 1982.

The four-time Africa champions have come close to ending their drought at the last six tournaments, having reached the semi-finals, and even going as far as the final in 2010 and 2015.

In the team’s quest to conquer Africa, they will commence a non-residential camp on May 27th and end in the early part of June, to pave way for intensive camping outside Ghana.

The team are expected to pitch camp in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to fine-tune their preparations for the competition.

Ghana will engage South Africa and two other countries in a friendly encounter before the start of the competition.

The team will be based in Ismailia, where they would play two matches and move to Suez for their final group game.

They are paired with defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F for the biennial competition.