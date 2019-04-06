Black Stars to camp in Qatar ahead of 2019 AFCON

Black Stars of Ghana are set to pitch camp in Qatar ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt in June.

Head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah went on tour to select a base for pre-tournament camping in March and according to the Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority Kwadwo Baah Agyemang the team has decided to pitch camp in Qatar ahead of the tournament.

"Black Stars will pitch a one month camping in Doha, Qatar ahead of the 2019 AFCON, this shows how serious the government is to win the AFCON", he told Fox FM.

Ghana will know of their group opponents on April 12 when the draw is held in Cairo.

The Black Stars management committee as well as some members of the technical team will be in Cairo for the draw.