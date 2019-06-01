Black Stars to depart for UAE camping today

Black Stars will fly out of Ghana on Saturday to United Arab Emirates to start preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The team will be based in Abu Dhabi, for three weeks to begin camping where Kwesi Appiah will also use the opportunity to select his final 23-man squad for the tournament.

Ghana will also take on Namibia and South Africa in two international friendlies as part of the preparations.

Kwesi Appiah has named 29-man squad as his provisional list for the tournament. Three local based players made it into the list. Felix Annan, Abdul Fatawu (Asante Kotoko) and Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak) were the local players to make it into the list.

Kwesi Appiah is expected to name his final squad for the tournament on June 10, 2019 as per the CAF regulations.