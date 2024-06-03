Black Stars to depart to Bamako on Tuesday for crucial World Cup qualifier against Mali

The Black Stars will leave the shores of Ghana on Tuesday, June 4, heading to Bamako for their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Mali.

The team has rigorously trained at the University of Ghana Stadium for four days to prepare for the important match. The game is scheduled at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako, with the kick-off time set for 19:00.

Ghana aim to return to their winning form following a mixed start in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers. The team began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but subsequently suffered a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

Presently, the Black Stars are positioned fourth in Group I. The team is hopeful that securing victories in their upcoming matches, particularly the one against Mali will significantly boost their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This prestigious tournament is set to be hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Following the match against Mali, Ghana will face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The Black Stars have their full 26-man squad present for the games following the late arrivals of Osman Bukari and Alexander Djiku. The team is eager to secure their first win of 2024 and end their winless run when they face the Eagles.

The match against Mali is seen as a pivotal moment for Ghana’s World Cup qualifying campaign, with the team and fans alike hoping for a strong performance and a positive result to keep their World Cup dreams alive.