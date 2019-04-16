Black Stars to earn $4.5 million if crowned African champions at AFCON 2019

The Black Stars will pocket $4.5 million if the clinch the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations crown in Egypt in the summer.

The four-time African champions have drawn Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau in group F.

The figure is an increment from the $4 million earned during the last edition in 2017.

Obviously, we increased the prize money for the competition,'' CAF boss Ahmad Ahmad said to Radio France International.

Defending champions Cameroon earned $4m for winning the 2017 AFCON tournament, while runners-up Egypt, received $2m.

Third-placed and fourth-placed nations Burkina Faso and Ghana, who were the other two semi finalists, took home $1.5m each.

In the competition's history, 24 teams will be participating in the soccer fiesta and bring additional revenue to the Confederation of African Football.