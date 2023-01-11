Black Stars to get new head coach at the end of the month - Ghana FA Spokesperson 

Ghana FA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum has revealed that the association will appoint a new head coach by the end of the month.

The Black Stars are without a head coach after Coach Otto Addo resigned from his position at the 2022 World Cup.

The Ghana FA has started the process to recruit a new coach with over 60 applicants being scrutinized, GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.

According to the Communications Director, the FA will soon announce a new head coach which could happened by the end of this month.

“I think it will be this month. From the conversations going on it is very likely a new head coach of the Black Stars will be appointed this month”, Henry Asante Twum said in an interview on Asempa FM.

“There will be an ExCo meeting soon and everything will be finalized there” he added.

Ghana's next assignment will be in March in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.