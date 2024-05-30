Black Stars to hold open training session on Friday

Black Stars will hold their first training on Friday ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The team will train at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon following the players' arrival to camp on Thursday.

The team will train in Accra for five days before heading to Bamako on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, for the crucial Group I match against Mali's Eagles.

The Ghana Football Association has announced that Friday’s training session will be open to both the media and the public.

Ghana are aiming for victories in these two matches to boost their chances of qualifying for the World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Currently, Ghana has three points, having secured one win in their first two games.

Dropping points in the upcoming matches is not an option if they hope to keep their World Cup dreams alive. To secure automatic qualification, Ghana must finish first in their group.

While there is a possibility of advancing with a second-place finish, it is a more challenging path.