AFCON 2019 qualifier: Black Stars to open camp in Kumasi next Monday to prepare for Sierra Leone clash

The Black Stars will open camp next Monday in Kumasi, venue for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

This means head coach Kwesi Appiah will have just three days to prepare before hosting the Leone Stars.

Appiah has invited 23 players including captain Asamoah Gyan and six other players returning to the squad.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Bernard Mensah, Jonathan Mensah, Lumor Agbenyenu, Mubarak Wakaso and Thomas Agyepong have been recalled.

The Black Stars are in search of a win after suffering a shameful 1-0 defeat at Kenya last month.

Black Stars squad to face Sierra Leone:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Lawrence Ati Zigi (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko)

Defenders : Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Andy Yiadom (Reading FC, England), Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting Lisbon, Portugal), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), John Boye (FC Metz, France), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy)

Midfielders : Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Bernard Mensah (Kayserispor, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium)

Forwards : Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France), Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain), Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia)