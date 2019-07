Ghana's players will pocket US$ 30,000 each for progressing to the first knockout round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars needed a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday to top Group F with five points.

Kwesi Appiah's side toppled Cameroon on number of goals scored after defending champions drew 0-0 with Benin in the other Group match.

Ghana will face the runners-up of Group E in the last 16 stage on Monday, 8 July, 2019 at the Ismailia Stadium.