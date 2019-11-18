Black Stars to return to Ghana today after important away win over Sao Tome

The Black Stars of Ghana will return to Ghana today after their Nations Cup qualifier victory against Sao Tome on Thursday afternoon.

Ghana recorded an important victory in Sao Tome to go top of Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The team will return to Accra today before the Europe based players leave for their respective clubs tomorrow.

Jordan Ayew's solitary strike in the second half earned Ghana all three points in Sao Tome and Principe.

The Crystal Palace attacker stepped up to convert from the spot after Emmanuel Boateng was impeded by the Sao Tome goalie.

The win sends Ghana top of Group C with six points and will next play Sudan in August of 2020.