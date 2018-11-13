Black Stars training in Kenya shaky, late travel plans affects team

Ghana's training camp in Kenya in preparation for Sunday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is facing a rocky start as the Black Stars could not train in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The Black Stars have pitched camp in Nairobi for the match in neighbouring Ethiopia and should have normally started training by Monday night.

However the late arrival of the backroom staff and most of the players means training could not be held on Tuesday which means they team has missed two days of training.

The team would have to schedule the first training for Wednesday which means the Black Stars have lost two days of training for the crucial match in Addis Ababa.

The backroom staff normally arrive a day before the players hit the camp but lots of players arrived in Nairobi before Kwesi Appiah's technical team.

The travel arrangement for this match has far from perfect and this also the remaining eight players expected to arrive by Wednesday's training.

This level of unfortunate preparation is what leads to bad results on the pitch but the coach would be blamed even though he is not in charge of the travel arrangements.

All 19 invited players are expected to converge at the resort town of Naivasha which is 76 Km from the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

This should have allowed the technical team at least five training sessions before flying out to face the Walias but they will now contend with three.

Ghana sit third in the group and will need a win against East Africans to enhances their chances of qualifying for the biennial championship.

Ghana Squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) John Boye (FC Metz, France) Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA) Kassim Nuhu (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Afriyie Acquah (Empoli,Italy) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Majeed Ashimeru (St. Gallen, Switzerland)

Forwards: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England) Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey) Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France) Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain)