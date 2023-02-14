Black Stars trio to miss AFCON qualifiers against Angola next month

The Black Stars will be without three key players ahead of next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

The four-time African champions will face Angola in a double-header as the Nations Cup qualifiers returns.

However, the team will miss French-based duo Alidu Seidu and Elisha Owusu as well as Freiburg's Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.

Seidu has been ruled out for a month after suffering an injury while playing for Clermont Foot against Lille. Auxerre's Owusu is also on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Kyereh's season prematurely ended after tearing a cruciate ligament in training at Freiburg last Thursday.

This means new Ghana coach, Chris Hughton will have to find replacements for the trio as the team eyes six points in the two matches.

Ghana sit top of Group E in the qualifiers with four points, same as Angola.

The Black Stars will host the Palancas Negras in Cape Coast before travelling to Angola for the second leg.