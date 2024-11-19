Black Stars turn attention to 2026 World Cup qualifiers after horrible AFCON qualifiers campaign

The Black Stars are redirecting their focus to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers following a disastrous campaign in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana’s AFCON hopes were dashed on Monday after a shocking 2-1 home defeat to Niger in their final Group F match at the Accra Sports Stadium. The game ended in heartbreak as Mohammed Kudus missed a last-minute penalty that could have salvaged a draw.

The result capped a dismal qualifying run for the Black Stars, who managed just three points from six matches, drawing three and losing the rest. This marked one of Ghana's worst performances in recent memory, sparking widespread disappointment and outrage among fans and stakeholders.

Many Ghanaians have expressed frustration at the team's decline, with calls for the dismissal of head coach Otto Addo growing louder. Critics have pointed to poor tactical decisions, lackluster performances, and missed opportunities as key reasons for the team’s failure to secure a spot at the prestigious tournament in Morocco.

Despite the bitter disappointment, the Black Stars must now regroup and turn their attention to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The team will need to rebuild confidence, refine their strategies, and address lingering weaknesses if they are to avoid another setback on the global stage.

Ghana’s World Cup qualifying campaign resumes in March 2025, offering a fresh opportunity for redemption.

With the right preparations and renewed determination, the Black Stars can work toward reclaiming their status as one of Africa’s football powerhouses.

For now, the focus must shift from past failures to future opportunities, as the team seeks to restore the pride and passion that Ghanaian football is known for.