Black Stars urged to step up ahead of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

As the 2026 World Cup qualifiers draw near, the Black Stars have received a stern caution to elevate their performance levels.

Recent displays by the Black Stars have raised concerns, particularly after their defeats in friendly matches. Ghana suffered a 2-0 loss to Mexico and a humbling 4-0 defeat against the US Men's National Team earlier this month.

With the qualifiers for the World Cup just around the corner, Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has emphasized the need for the players to enhance their performance.

He stressed that it's crucial for the players to recognize the significance of the upcoming games. Twum remarked, "Ahead of the World Cup qualifiers, we must make it clear to the players that these matches are not friendly games but vital contests for a crucial tournament in 2016."

Reflecting on the spirited performance exhibited against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs, Twum lamented that the same level of determination had been lacking in recent outings.

He expressed his concern about the seriousness and dedication of the players and urged them to remember that Ghanaians expect improved results. Winning the upcoming games against Madagascar and Comoros is viewed as a means to respond to these expectations.

The Black Stars are set to kick off their Group I campaign by hosting Madagascar before embarking on an away fixture against Comoros.