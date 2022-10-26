Black Stars will be ready for World Cup – GFA boss Okraku assures Ghanaians

Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku has stated that the Black Stars will be ready for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar.

Ghana have been assigned to Group H, which includes Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Ghana will begin their tournament journey against Portugal on November 24, before facing South Korea and Uruguay in the remaining Group games.

“Our plan is to open our training camp in Abu Dhabi on November 10 where the team will camp for about nine days before we depart for the tournament,” Kurt Okraku said as quoted by ghanafa.org.

“The Black Stars will play against Switzerland in our final preparatory match on November 17, before we depart for Doha the next day for the World Cup.

He added, “Mr President, I must say that we greatly appreciate the support from your good self and the government throughout this journey and would like to assure you that Ghana will be ready for Mundial come November 2022.

“The technical team will be ready, the staff will be ready, the players will be ready and Ghana will be ready.”

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is said to have submitted a 55-man provisional squad for the tournament, which will be reduced to 26 before the competition begins.