Black Stars will  bounce back soon - GFA

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Henry Asante Twum, has offered reassurance to Ghanaian football enthusiasts, asserting that an improved performance from the Black Stars is on the horizon.

Twum's statement comes in the wake of the team's recent struggles, which led to the dismissal of former coach Chris Hughton following their disappointing campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations. Otto Addo has since assumed the reins, aiming to revitalize the team's fortunes.

Taking charge after the team's premature exit from the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, Otto Addo faced a challenging start with just one win in the last ten matches and early exits from their last three major tournaments.

Despite initial setbacks under Addo's leadership, Twum remains optimistic about the team's prospects, highlighting ongoing efforts to restore the Black Stars to their former glory.

"The Black Stars will be well-positioned to compete very soon. Let’s all remain calm as the new team works assiduously to get us back to where we belong," Twum assured in an interview with Akoma FM.

With crucial World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic on the horizon in June 2026, Twum emphasised the importance of patience and support as the team undergoes a transitional phase under Addo's guidance.