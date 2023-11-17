Black Stars will deliver massively against Madagascar - Ex-defender Rashid Sumaila

Former Ghana international Rashid Sumaila is confident in the Black Stars' ability to secure a significant victory in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup qualification against Madagascar.

The highly anticipated clash is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, November 17.

The Black Stars aim to start their qualifying campaign on a high note. Following the Madagascar encounter, Ghana will travel to Moroni to face Comoros on Tuesday, November 21.

Expressing his support for the national team, the former Asante Kotoko and Red Star Belgrade defender conveyed his best wishes to the Black Stars, predicting a massive win in their upcoming match.

Sumaila stated, "I wish the Black Stars all the best as they begin the journey to the 2026 World Cup. We are all behind them, and we know they will deliver massively against Madagascar."

The Black Stars seek to bounce back from consecutive defeats to the USA and Mexico in the last international break, with the Madagascar match set to kick off at 4 pm Ghana time.

Ghana is targeting its fifth World Cup qualification, having previously participated in the tournaments in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022.