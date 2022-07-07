Black Stars will do everything possible to qualify from World Cup group - Inaki Williams

New Black Stars striker Inaki Williams has stated that Ghana will do everything possible to advance beyond the group stage despite facing tough opponents.

The Black Stars have been paired with former European champions Portugal, South American giants Uruguay, and South Korea in a difficult H group.

Ghana will begin their campaign against Portugal in Qatar, then face the Asians before concluding against Uruguay in a rematch of the 2010 World Cup quarter-final match, which the South Americans won on penalties.

“It’s very special for Ghana to qualify for Qatar. I think anything can happen. I think it is a difficult group. It is not going to be easy for Ghana but the team is going to do everything to qualify for the next round,” he told to TV3.

Williams on Tuesday announced that he will play for Ghana.

The 28-year-old, who was born in Bilbao to Ghanaian parents, has played for the Spain Under-21 side and also made one appearance for the senior team in a friendly against Bosnia in 2016.

FIFA rules stipulate that players can switch countries if they have not played more than three matches for a country before the age of 21 and have not featured in a World Cup or continental tournament.

He holds the LaLiga record for consecutive appearances -- 233 games -- after bettering the previous mark of 202 in October.