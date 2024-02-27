Black Stars will make Ghana proud again - Akufo-Addo assures

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reassured Ghanaians that the Black Stars would regain their former glory, urging patience and dedication during this transitional phase.

Acknowledging the recent challenges faced by the male national football team, particularly their premature exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the President emphasised the importance of time, dedication, and patience in rebuilding a formidable squad.

In his State of the Nation Address delivered in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, Akufo-Addo highlighted the sports-related successes achieved under his government, citing the construction of astroturf pitches across the country. Despite the recent setbacks for the Black Stars, he remains optimistic about their resurgence.

“Results became evident to us and the world. It takes time, dedication, and patience. We cannot harvest where we have not planted.

"I have no doubt at all that the Black Stars will rise and make us all proud again,” stated President Akufo-Addo during his address."

The Black Stars' disappointing performance in the 2023 AFCON, where they failed to advance past the group stage, led to significant changes, including the dismissal of coach Chris Hughton and the disbandment of the entire technical staff. Currently, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is actively searching for a new head coach to lead the national team.