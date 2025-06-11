Black Stars will need cohesion to compete well at 2026 World Cup - Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has stressed the need for greater team cohesion if the Black Stars are to make a meaningful impact at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana currently leads Group I of the CAF World Cup qualifiers with 15 points, with four matches remaining in the campaign.

Speaking in the aftermath of Senegal’s impressive 3-1 comeback win over England on Tuesday at the City Ground, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe highlighted the importance of unity and preparation under head coach Otto Addo as the team gears up for next year's tournament, to be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

"The Black Stars will need cohesion before the World Cup; otherwise, the team will struggle at the tournament should we qualify," he told Asempa FM.

"We have seen instances where players arrive late at camp, and the next day, you see them play, which is wrong."

Reflecting on Senegal’s performance, he said,

"I watched Senegal against England, and I couldn't believe their performance. And I asked myself, could we put up such a performance?

"Senegal fielded local players, and can we also do that? So we need to sit up and get things right before the tournament starts," he added.

Ghana will next face Chad away and later host Mali in their Matchday 7 and 8 qualifiers in September, before concluding their qualification campaign in October with games against Comoros and the Central African Republic.